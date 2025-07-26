KP to celebrate “Hafta-e-Marka-e-Haq” ahead of August 14

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has officially announced that it will celebrate “Hafta-e-Marka-e-Haq” and Independence Week from August 7 to 14, with a full lineup of public events, ceremonies, and awareness campaigns aimed at honouring Pakistan’s struggle for independence and resilience.

According to Dawn News, the provincial government has issued detailed instructions to all department heads, directing them to plan and execute commemorative activities across districts.

Key events will include emergency response demonstrations by Rescue 1122, exhibitions of disaster response equipment, and special flag-hoisting ceremonies in tribal and settled districts. The week aims to strengthen national pride, especially among youth and students.

Security arrangements will be a top priority. The provincial police force has been instructed to ensure foolproof protection at all venues, especially where large gatherings are expected.

In the merged tribal districts, events will highlight the region’s contributions to national unity and honour the sacrifices of the locals. The Department of Local Government will also begin a week-long sanitation drive, aiming to beautify public spaces and ensure cleanliness during the celebrations.

A key visual element of the celebration will be the illumination of five major BRT stations in Peshawar, which will be lit up in green and white to reflect the national colours. The government has also directed an intensive tree plantation campaign as part of the week, aligning national pride with environmental responsibility. Students, civil servants, and volunteers will actively participate in the drive.

The week will conclude with a powerful symbolic gesture on August 14, when sirens will sound at exactly 7:59 AM, halting traffic across the province for one minute of national solidarity. Flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held at the Governor House, Chief Minister’s House, and all district headquarters, accompanied by national anthems, cultural performances, and speeches on the country’s journey since independence.

This extensive celebration is part of KP’s broader effort to strengthen national identity and engage citizens in meaningful acts of remembrance, unity, and public service.