Five independent senators from KP join PTI after Senate victory

In a major political move, five newly elected independent senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have officially joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The senators — Mirza Afridi, Azam Swati, Faisal Javed, Noorul Haq Qadri, and Rubina Naz — submitted their declarations to the PTI chairman. Barrister Gohar Ali, head of PTI, will now submit these documents to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

This development follows the recent Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a coalition of government and opposition parties won all 11 seats. Out of the seven general seats, PTI secured four, while the opposition won three. In the women’s category, PTI and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) each claimed one seat. For technocrat seats, one went to PTI and the other to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

The successful integration of these five senators strengthens PTI’s position in the upper house of Parliament. It also reflects PTI’s growing influence in the province despite tough competition from opposition alliances. Analysts see this move as part of PTI’s strategy to regain political control ahead of upcoming national decisions.

The Election Commission is expected to process the declarations soon, making the senators’ affiliation with PTI official. This shift could impact the balance of power in future legislative matters and enhance PTI’s leverage in Senate proceedings. With this addition, PTI inches closer to becoming the dominant force in the Senate once again.

This realignment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa politics may trigger similar moves in other provinces, especially as parties gear up for future elections. PTI’s leadership has welcomed the development, calling it a boost for their party’s vision and unity.