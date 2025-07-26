US-Pakistan trade talks reach final stage

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that a trade deal with the United States is very close. Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, he claimed the agreement could be finalized in just a few days. Dar said both sides have been holding in-person and virtual meetings. He added that Pakistan’s prime minister has assigned a special team to fine-tune the agreement quickly.

However, the US has not confirmed any specific timeline for the deal. After Dar’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department only mentioned the importance of growing trade ties. Their statement focused on cooperation in critical minerals and mining. Rubio also shared a post on X after the meeting, but he didn’t mention any timing either.

Met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister @MIshaqDar50 today to discuss expanding bilateral trade and enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals sector. I also thanked him for Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional… pic.twitter.com/QZB9RZwIA8 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 25, 2025

Despite the lack of a clear US response, Pakistan remains optimistic. Dar stressed that the talks were moving fast and nearing conclusion. He repeated that it would not take weeks or months, but only days. Still, without US confirmation, questions remain about how soon the deal will be finalized.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry also praised the US for helping ease tensions between Pakistan and India. It credited both President Donald Trump and Secretary Rubio for their role in the May 10 ceasefire. However, the US statement did not mention India at all, and India denies that Washington played a role in the ceasefire.

India insists that it resolves issues with Pakistan directly, without foreign involvement. Trump had earlier claimed that his intervention and trade pressure led to the ceasefire. While this remains disputed, Pakistan continues to appreciate US support. The trade deal, if finalized soon, could mark a key moment in US-Pakistan relations.