US lauds Pakistan’s role in regional, global peace

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauded Pakistan’s role in “global and regional peace” in his first meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The deputy prime minister arrived in Washington, DC, on Thursday night, on the second leg of his eight-day visit to the US. He had arrived in New York on Monday to attend “high-level signature events” of Pakistan’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidency, including a conference on Palestine.

A statement issued by the FO said that Dar held his first meeting with Rubio. The two have previously talked over the telephone.

The FO said Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s “everlasting sacrifices in the war on terror”.

“Pakistan has always played a positive role in global and regional peace,” the FO quoted the US secretary of state as saying.

The FO said that detailed discussions were held on bilateral relations and potential cooperation in various sectors.

“Discussions were held on promoting bilateral trade and economic relations, cooperation in important sectors, including investment, agriculture, technology [and] minerals. Counter-terrorism and regional peace were also discussed.”

FM Dar paid tribute to the efforts of President Donald Trump and the US leadership in promoting global peace, adding that their role and efforts regarding the recent Pakistan-India tension were “commendable”.

“Pakistan and the US seek further expansion and stability in bilateral relations,” he said.

The FO said FM Dar was optimistic about the positive progress in the ongoing trade dialogue between the two countries

“Pakistan is an attractive destination for the American business community and investors. The two countries have a common approach and interests regarding regional peace. The Pakistani community in the US is playing a bridge role between the two countries,” the FO quoted him as saying.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting bilateral relations and working together in various fields

Dar is also scheduled to speak at the US think tank, The Atlantic Council, “sharing Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues as well as the future of Pak-US relations.”

Upon arrival in the US capital, FM Dar was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and senior embassy officials.

Dar’s visit comes as Pakistan holds the presidency of the UNSC this month. Pakistan assumed the UNSC presidency for July, marking its first presidency since 2013. Islamabad began its current two-year term as a non-permanent member in January 2025 and will serve through the end of 2026.