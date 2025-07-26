Pakistan, China to jointly confront hybrid threats

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir undertook an official visit to China, where he held a series of high-level meetings aimed at reinforcing the strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, during his stay in Beijing, the COAS met senior Chinese political and military leadership, including Vice President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Talks focused on regional security, evolving global dynamics, and collaboration under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ISPR said.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction over the depth of bilateral engagement and reiterated their shared commitment to sovereign equality, multilateral cooperation, and long-term regional stability,” reads the ISPR statement.

The Chinese leadership praised the Pakistan Armed Forces as a cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor to peace in South Asia, it said.

On the military front, the COAS met General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the CMC, along with other top officials from the PLA, including General Chen Hui and Lieutenant General Cai Zhai Jun.

The discussions covered defence modernisation, counterterrorism efforts, joint military training, and enhanced institutional coordination. Both sides placed particular emphasis on improving operational interoperability to tackle hybrid and transnational threats.

The Chinese military reaffirmed its full confidence in the strength of the bilateral defence partnership and acknowledged Pakistan’s critical role in promoting regional stability.

Field Marshal Munir thanked the Chinese leadership for their unwavering support, reaffirming that Pakistan remains committed to deepening military cooperation “across all domains.”

In a meeting with COAS Munir on Thursday, FM Wang Yi said Pakistani military stands as a staunch defender of national interests and a firm supporter of the China-Pakistan friendship, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua.

He also expressed expectations for the Pakistani military’s continued contributions to bilateral relations, according to Xinhua.

China and Pakistan have extended unwavering mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests, Wang said, noting that China stands ready to work with Pakistan in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of two countries and further deepening the all-weather strategic cooperation to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples and contribute to regional peace and stability.

“China supports Pakistan’s resolute efforts to combat terrorism in all forms and hopes the Pakistani military will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” Wang said.

COAS Munir said developing friendly cooperation with China is a consensus of the entire Pakistani society, and that Pakistan sincerely appreciates China’s longstanding support for its socio-economic development.

The Pakistani military will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions within its territory, and stands ready to actively strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries, he was quoted as saying.