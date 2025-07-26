Trump downplays Macron’s move on Palestine

US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“What he says doesn’t matter,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “He’s a very good guy. I like him, but that statement doesn’t carry weight.”

Macron said on Thursday that France intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly in hopes of bringing peace to the region.

“Look, he’s a different kind of a guy. He’s okay. He’s a team player, pretty much. But here’s the good news: What he says doesn’t matter. It’s not going to change anything,” Trump said.