PM Shehbaz reaffirms government’s commitment to GSP Plus scheme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored on Friday the significance of European Union (EU) as one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the GSP Plus scheme.

This was stated by the PM during his meeting with Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Riina Kionka, who paid a farewell call on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

Meanwhile, during their meeting, the PM thanked the ambassador for making important contributions towards the strengthening of Pakistan-EU relations and particularly appreciated the her efforts in ensuring significant support from the EU during the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

Important issues between Pakistan and the EU, including domestic political developments also came under discussion, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for all the support she had received during her stay in Pakistan and stated that the EU was committed to strengthening its cooperation with Pakistan.”

While expressing gratitude for the PM’s good wishes, she said that she would continue to promote stronger Pakistan-EU relations in her next assignment in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif has approved the launch of Pakistan’s first Skills Impact Bond, a modern initiative designed to attract private investment for equipping youth with market-relevant skills to foster sustainable employment.

Under this model, young people will receive training in contemporary skills aligned with industry needs, empowering them to actively contribute to national economic development.

The Prime Minister directed officials to take additional measures to strengthen youth capacity, provide modern skills training, and ensure job placement upon completion. He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, and other relevant institutions in creating employment opportunities.

Shehbaz Sharif also instructed authorities to offer opportunities for learning the local languages of potential host countries, facilitating overseas employment for Pakistani youth. He called for a comprehensive roadmap detailing employment opportunities both domestically and abroad, along with projections of job availability. He announced that he would personally review progress every two months.

Moreover, the PM on Friday met with Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, and assured that the government would continue to provide all possible legal and diplomatic support in the matter of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. The government is in no way negligent regarding the case of Dr Aafia, the prime minister said.