Flood fury continues as nine more lives lost in Gilgit Baltistan

Punjab rescue authorities have evacuated 40 individuals stranded in the middle of the Sindh River at Sheenka, District Attock, after rising water levels trapped five families on Friday.

The six-hour operation was launched amid surging river flow caused by continuous rainfall and the opening of Tarbela Dam’s spillways.

Meanwhile, in Gilgit-Baltistan, the ongoing spell of devastating flash floods has resulted in nine fatalities, including two women and two children, while over a dozen others were injured.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, the number of missing persons is estimated to be between 10 to 12, as rescue teams continue to battle harsh terrain and treacherous weather to locate survivors.

The natural calamity has destroyed over 500 houses, damaged more than 12 kilometres of road, and swept away 27 bridges and 22 vehicles. Numerous shops, cattle sheds, and thousands of feet of construction timber have also been lost to the raging waters.

District Diamer remains the most severely affected area in terms of human and financial loss, said GB Spokesperson Faizullah Faraq.

He further confirmed that over 300 stranded passengers and tourists have already been successfully rescued in coordinated efforts involving the Pakistan Army, GB Scouts, and civil administration.

Despite challenging conditions, rescue and relief operations continue, especially the search for missing individuals, he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains accompanied by wind and thundershowers across various regions of the country as weak monsoon currents are currently penetrating upper and central Pakistan and are likely to intensify from July 28.

A westerly wave was also expected to enter Pakistan on July 29, which will further strengthen the weather system.

The PMD has also issued an impact-based advisory stating that heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining parts of northeastern Balochistan, northeast Punjab and Kashmir from July 29 to 31.

Urban flooding is also likely in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot during July 28 (night) to 31.

Landslides and mudslides may lead to road blockages in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the forecast period.