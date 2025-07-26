SBP injects over Rs 2.6 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 2,601.267 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO). The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on July 25, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 2,273.59 billion against 23 quotes while another Rs 327.677 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO. For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 23 quotes for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 2,273.59 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01% to 11.13% while no bid was received for 14-day tenor. SBP accepted all the bids with the total realized value amounting to Rs 2,273.59 billion at 11.01% rate of return. Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors and received 2 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs 327.677 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.13% to 11.16% while no bid was received for 14-day tenor. SBP accepted the entire amount against both bids at 11.13% rate of return.app