Rupee gains 76 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 76 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.45 against the previous day’s closing Rs 284.21. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.50 and Rs 286.55, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.46 to close at Rs 332.88 against the last day’s closing of Rs 334.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 03 paisa and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas a decline of Rs 3.86 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.59 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 385.45. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 21 paisa to close at Rs 77.17 and Rs 75.55, respectively.