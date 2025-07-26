Monetary policy on July 30

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the first Monetary Policy of the current fiscal year 2025-26 on July 30, 2025. “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 to decide about the Monetary Policy,” the central bank informed in a statement issued here on Friday, adding that Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference after the MPC meeting. The MPC will review the overall financial and fiscal situation, major economic indicators, data of different sectors and major developments taken place since the announcement of the previous monetary policy. The monetary policy committee had taken a cautious stance in its previous meeting on 16 June 2025 and kept the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent in view of inflation expectations, potential external sector risks and multiple risks emanating from regional geopolitical conflicts.