Gold prices dip by Rs2,300 at Rs356,700

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,300 and was traded at Rs.356,700 on Friday as against its sale at Rs.359,000 the previous day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,972 to Rs.305,812 from Rs. 307,784 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down by Rs.1,808 to Rs.280,337 from Rs.282,145. However, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs34 and Rs.39 to Rs.4,023 and Rs.3,449 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $23 to $3,340 from $3,363, whereas that of silver decreased by $0.34 to $38.74 from $39.08, the Association reported.