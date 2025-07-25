38-hour fire devastates Swabi tobacco warehouse

A massive fire at a tobacco warehouse in Azamabad, Swabi, has been burning uncontrollably for more than 38 hours. Rescue 1122 firefighters have been working tirelessly since the fire broke out early Thursday morning. Despite their efforts, the blaze remains active, forcing the team to continue battling the flames. The warehouse stored ‘white patta’ tobacco used in snuff and cigarettes, adding to the fire’s intensity.

Firefighters face huge challenges because the building lacks ventilators and exhaust systems, officials said. To tackle this, the rescue team drilled holes from outside to reduce the heat inside. The operation was so difficult that four firefighters fainted during the process. Due to the fire’s scale, authorities requested additional firefighting vehicles and manpower from nearby districts, including Mardan and Nowshera.

The warehouse owner, Muhammad Bashir, expressed deep distress over the loss. He said all his capital and the building itself have turned to ashes. Bashir suspects the fire was deliberately set but the exact cause remains unknown. “This fire was not self-ignited; it was set off by someone else,” he claimed with confidence. Rescue 1122 has assured full support to the affected businessman and vowed to stay until the fire threat is fully eliminated.

Fires are common in Pakistan due to poor infrastructure, weak safety enforcement, and negligence. Many buildings lack fire exits, alarms, and emergency systems. Electrical faults and overloaded wiring often trigger such dangerous fires. Just last month, a fire in Karachi’s Millennium Mall destroyed hundreds of shops, requiring many hours to control.

In June, a factory fire near Karachi’s Export Processing Zone lasted 36 hours, destroying three factories and injuring five people, including firefighters. These incidents highlight ongoing challenges in fire safety across the country and the urgent need for stricter regulations and better preparedness.