PSX jumps 515 points on rate cut hopes

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note Friday, with the KSE-100 index rising 515 points, or 0.37%, to 139,207. Investors showed optimism ahead of the upcoming monetary policy announcement, expecting a 50 basis points interest rate cut. This optimism was boosted by a recent sovereign credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor’s.

According to analysts at Arif Habib Ltd, easing inflation and falling oil prices have increased hopes for monetary easing. This has strengthened market confidence, leading to selective buying in key stocks. Deputy Head of Trading, Ali Najib, noted that these factors have helped lift investor sentiment.

The global ratings agency upgraded Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B-’ with a stable outlook. It cited Pakistan’s continued engagement with the IMF and improving fiscal metrics as reasons. The upgrade also pushed up prices of Pakistan’s long-term bonds in the international market.

Heavyweight stocks like ENGROH, UBL, LUCK, MEBL, and NBP drove most of the gains, adding 492 points combined. Meanwhile, declines in HBL, ABL, MCB, PSEL, and SRVI trimmed 141 points from the index. Market volume dipped slightly, with 633.3 million shares traded and a turnover of Rs. 24.5 billion. Bank of Punjab led trading volume with 50.2 million shares.

The KSE-100 posted its fifth consecutive weekly gain, climbing 610 points or 0.44%. Analysts expect the bullish trend to continue but warn that a drop below 137,000 could test support levels near 135,000. However, attractive valuations and expected monetary easing may attract renewed buying interest.