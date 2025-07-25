Starlink outage disrupts Ukraine’s frontline operations

A major Starlink outage disrupted battlefield communications for Ukrainian forces, causing a two-and-a-half-hour blackout overnight, according to a senior commander. The outage occurred due to an internal software failure at SpaceX, affecting tens of thousands of users worldwide. Ukrainian military units heavily rely on Starlink for secure communications and drone operations, especially due to its resistance to jamming and surveillance.

Commander Robert Brovdi, who leads Ukraine’s drone forces, posted on Telegram that Starlink had gone down “across the entire front” late Thursday night. He later updated that the issue was fixed by around 1:05 a.m. Friday. Brovdi emphasized that the incident exposed a critical weakness in depending solely on Starlink, urging the military to explore backup communication solutions for the future.

Despite the outage, combat operations continued, but without live video feeds from drones. Battlefield reconnaissance was carried out using strike drones, although the lack of real-time visuals posed serious limitations. Brovdi highlighted that this disruption underlined the need to diversify and strengthen military communication infrastructure.

Oleksandr Dmitriev, founder of the OCHI system, which gathers data from drone crews across Ukraine’s frontline, echoed similar concerns. He warned that relying on cloud-based systems for combat coordination carries high risks. Without internet access, he said, the military’s ability to execute operations could be completely paralyzed.

Experts now suggest shifting to more localized and offline communication tools to reduce vulnerability during future outages. The incident also revealed that Russian forces, despite Starlink not being officially available in Russia, are reportedly using the service on Ukrainian territory.

The temporary breakdown has sparked serious discussions within Ukraine’s defense circles. Military leaders now recognize the urgent need for reliable alternatives that ensure uninterrupted communication, especially during critical operations.