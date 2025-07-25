Gulf nations applaud France’s Palestine recognition

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states have welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to formally recognize the State of Palestine. They also encouraged other countries to take similar steps. The Saudi Foreign Ministry praised the move as a “historic decision” that strengthens global support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and their independent state.

France is the first G7 country to announce formal recognition of Palestine since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Several European Union members have already recognized Palestine, but France’s move holds added weight due to its global influence. President Macron made the announcement ahead of a United Nations meeting scheduled for September this year.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Qatar also praised France’s decision. The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the move as a strong message of support for the Palestinian people and said it would help move the region closer to a just and lasting peace. Qatar has also played a key role as a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Kuwait joined in supporting the French decision, calling it a significant and meaningful step. The country urged the global community to work collectively toward establishing peace in the region. It emphasized that such efforts are essential for protecting the rights of the Palestinian people and creating long-term stability.

Furthermore, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes the UAE and Bahrain—both of which maintain ties with Israel—also backed France’s announcement. The GCC acknowledged the importance of international recognition and said that collective action can make a major difference in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, a ministerial meeting led by France and Saudi Arabia is set to take place later this month. The meeting aims to revive talks around a two-state solution, seeking a peaceful end to the conflict that has caused immense suffering on both sides.