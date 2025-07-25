IAEA chief hopeful as Iran agrees to talks

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, expressed hope after Iran agreed to allow a UN delegation to visit the country “within weeks.” He said this step could eventually lead to the return of UN nuclear inspectors to Iran, possibly before the end of the year. During his visit to Singapore, Grossi stated that a quick return is necessary, as Iran has a global responsibility to comply with nuclear inspection protocols.

Although a final date has not been confirmed, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi informed the UN that the IAEA visit would take place within two to three weeks. However, the Iranian official clarified that the team would not have access to nuclear sites during this visit. Instead, discussions would focus on re-establishing working ties with the IAEA following recent tensions and halted cooperation.

In recent days, Iran’s nuclear programme has been under fresh global scrutiny. Talks in Istanbul with France, Britain, and Germany are ongoing, with European nations threatening to impose sanctions over Iran’s alleged failure to meet its nuclear commitments. In response, Iran warned it would retaliate if any new sanctions are introduced. Despite the pressure, Tehran has stood firm on continuing its uranium enrichment plans.

Grossi mentioned that the IAEA team set to visit Iran will not include inspectors yet. He emphasized the need to first assess safety concerns, as some nuclear sites have suffered major damage in recent attacks. He added that Iran must be heard on what security measures they believe should be in place before inspection work can begin.

Tensions escalated after Iran blamed the IAEA for sharing information that allegedly led to attacks on its nuclear sites. Israel has claimed responsibility for these strikes, saying they were aimed at preventing Iran from building nuclear weapons, an accusation Tehran strongly denies. Meanwhile, the United States also targeted Iranian facilities in June, hitting Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz, increasing strain in the region.

Despite the setbacks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed the country’s intention to continue its nuclear programme. He noted that even though facilities suffered “severe” damage, Iran would not abandon uranium enrichment. As diplomatic discussions continue, the world watches closely to see if this re-engagement effort will restore cooperation and reduce growing international tensions.