PAF C-130 rescues 125 from Gilgit in urgent airlift

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully carried out a special rescue operation in Gilgit-Baltistan, airlifting 125 stranded individuals using a C-130 aircraft.

According to official sources, the special flight was launched to evacuate tourists and local residents affected by recent disruptions in the region. The PAF C-130 took off from Nur Khan Airbase at 7:55 am and arrived at Qadri Base to begin the rescue.

The aircraft returned from Qadri Base at 8:52 am, safely transporting all passengers to Nur Khan Airbase. The rescued group included 82 civilians, 25 Pakistan Army personnel, and 18 Pakistan Air Force members.

This mission was launched in response to the growing need for immediate evacuation after travel routes in the region became inaccessible due to weather conditions and ongoing relief operations.

The PAF reiterated its commitment to supporting rescue and relief efforts across the country, particularly in hard-to-reach areas, ensuring no citizen is left behind in times of crisis.