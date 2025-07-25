Storms flood Northern China, 19,000 residents evacuated

Heavy storms in northern China have brought nearly a full year’s worth of rain to the city of Baoding, forcing more than 19,000 people to leave their homes. According to the national weather office, Yi County in Baoding received 447.4 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours—almost matching the city’s average annual rainfall of 500 mm.

Officials reported that 19,453 people from 6,171 households were evacuated due to severe flooding in the region. The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) shared a video showing officers standing in waterlogged streets as rain poured down during the night, highlighting the intensity of the storm.

Rain records were broken at several weather stations across Hebei province, where Baoding is located. This rainfall was compared to the historic Typhoon Doksuri in 2023, which caused the heaviest rain Beijing had seen in over 140 years. Hebei province experienced 26.6% more rainfall than average last year.

In addition, Baoding and nearby cities had 40% higher rainfall than usual last summer. Some parts even saw 80% more rain than the seasonal average. Experts link these trends to the East Asian monsoon, which has increased the frequency of extreme weather across China.

The province remained on red alert for heavy rainfall, and authorities raised their emergency response level. As climate change continues to impact weather systems, China’s ageing flood defences face growing pressure, threatening homes, infrastructure, and the country’s vast agricultural sector.

Meteorologists warn that if such extreme weather continues, millions more could face displacement in the coming years. The government has urged local officials to stay alert and ensure safety measures remain in place across high-risk areas.