Starlink internet outage disrupts thousands worldwide

SpaceX’s Starlink internet service suffered a rare and major global outage on Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of users offline for over two hours. The disruption began around 3 p.m. EDT, mainly affecting users in the United States and Europe. Downdetector, a popular outage-tracking site, received more than 61,000 reports during the incident, marking it as one of the largest interruptions in Starlink’s history.

Starlink, which serves over 6 million users in nearly 140 countries, acknowledged the issue on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We are actively implementing a solution.” The company’s engineering vice president, Michael Nicolls, later confirmed that service had resumed after approximately 2.5 hours. He attributed the outage to a failure of critical internal software systems that operate Starlink’s core network.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, also apologized on social media, promising to identify the root cause and ensure it doesn’t happen again. The unexpected outage raised concerns among experts, with some suggesting it could have been caused by a flawed software update or even a cyberattack. Gregory Falco, a cybersecurity expert at Cornell University, compared it to last year’s CrowdStrike software bug that disrupted millions of Microsoft devices globally.

According to Doug Madory, an analyst from Kentik, the outage appeared to be global and was the longest one Starlink has ever experienced since becoming a major internet provider. He called the scale of the disruption “highly unusual.” As Starlink continues to grow, SpaceX has been working to upgrade its system to meet increasing demand for faster speeds and greater bandwidth.

Meanwhile, Starlink has also partnered with T-Mobile to launch a new feature that allows direct-to-cell text messaging, especially useful in remote areas. The company has launched more than 8,000 satellites into low-Earth orbit since 2020 and has become a key provider for rural users, militaries, and industries with limited access to traditional internet.

It remains unclear if other satellite services from SpaceX, like the military-focused Starshield division, were affected by the outage. Starshield handles sensitive contracts with the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies, making the reliability of Starlink’s network even more crucial moving forward.