US and Israel exit Gaza talks after Hamas proposal

The United States and Israel have withdrawn their teams from the Gaza ceasefire negotiations following Hamas’ latest proposal. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said the proposal showed “a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire,” prompting him to cut the talks short. Soon after, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed it had also pulled its negotiating team from Qatar.

Hamas, however, responded with surprise and insisted that it remains committed to achieving a ceasefire. In a statement, the group said it was willing to continue talks to overcome hurdles and reach a lasting agreement. Earlier, Hamas had submitted a response to a framework suggested by mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the US. Israel acknowledged receiving it but did not share details publicly.

The latest proposal reportedly involved a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for Hamas releasing 10 hostages and the remains of 18 others. In return, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners and allow more aid into Gaza. However, disagreements over what would follow the ceasefire have remained unresolved, and both sides continue to clash over long-term control in the region.

As conditions in Gaza worsen, global pressure has increased on both parties to reach a deal. At least 115 people have died from hunger since the war began in October 2023. Aid agencies warn that Israel’s strict control over humanitarian supplies is causing “mass starvation” among Gaza’s population. Over 59,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, alongside more than 1,100 people in Israel.

Despite criticism, Israel insists on maintaining military presence in Gaza to fully dismantle Hamas, a goal many experts view as unrealistic. Meanwhile, controversial Israeli plans to relocate Palestinians within Gaza have sparked global concern and accusations of violating international law. Domestic protests in Israel have also grown louder over the government’s handling of the war and hostage situation.

Although Witkoff said the US still hopes to end the war, he accused Hamas of acting selfishly. He also mentioned that “alternative options” will now be considered to ensure hostage release and regional stability. However, many analysts remain uncertain if the US move is final or simply a negotiation tactic meant to pressure Hamas further.