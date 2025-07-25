Dar in Washington to boost Pak-US economic ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Washington, D.C. for a crucial meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Upon arrival, Dar was warmly welcomed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and other senior officials from the embassy. The meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations, focusing mainly on trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations.

According to official sources, the leaders will explore new ways to deepen Pak-US relations in various sectors. They are expected to discuss political coordination and shared efforts in regional peace and stability. Dar’s visit comes at a time when both countries are looking to rebuild trust and expand their partnership beyond traditional security concerns.

Moreover, Dar will also address the US-based think tank, The Atlantic Council, where he will share Pakistan’s stance on regional challenges, global diplomacy, and the future course of Pak-US ties. His speech is expected to highlight Islamabad’s efforts in promoting peace, economic development, and mutual cooperation with international allies.

Earlier this week, Dar chaired a UN Security Council session focusing on cooperation between the United Nations and regional organisations, especially the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He stressed that collaboration based on Chapter VIII of the UN Charter remains essential for maintaining peace and security worldwide.

Dar stated that the OIC serves as a vital bridge between global and regional priorities, particularly in balancing political goals with humanitarian needs. He also praised the OIC for its consistent role in aligning with the UN’s values and mission.

In another speech at the UN, Dar called for a permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and across occupied Palestinian territories. He urged the global body to ensure the flow of essential aid, restore humanitarian supply lines, and take immediate steps to prevent famine in Gaza.