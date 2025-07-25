PM welcomes WB’s stance on IWT amid India suspension row

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the World Bank’s position against India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), describing it as “principled support” for Pakistan during a meeting with the Bank’s regional vice president, Ousmane Dione, who is currently visiting the country.

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960, governs water sharing between India and Pakistan. Earlier this year, New Delhi announced it was placing the treaty “in abeyance” following a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists.

Indian authorities blamed the attack on Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denied while calling for a transparent and impartial international investigation.

The incident also triggered a four-day military standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, which ended with a US-brokered ceasefire on May 10.

“The Prime Minister appreciated the World Bank’s principled support for Pakistan’s legitimate position in light of India’s unilateral and illegal actions to undermine a key international agreement like the Indus Waters Treaty,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office after Sharif’s meeting with Dione.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international law, the pursuit of prosperity, and the maintenance of regional peace, and expressed his resolve to address all issues through dialogue,” it added.

The World Bank’s stance aligns with comments made by its president, Ajay Banga, in May, when he clarified that the IWT contains no provision for unilateral suspension or withdrawal, and that any changes to the agreement must be made mutually by both India and Pakistan.

Banga also noted the Bank’s role in the treaty is strictly administrative, to appoint dispute-resolution experts and manage a trust fund when required, adding the institution has no authority to intervene in political decisions by either country.

During their meeting, Sharif and Dione discussed ongoing development cooperation, including the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF), a strategic roadmap for investments in energy, education, governance reforms, and climate resilience.

The prime minister also thanked the Bank for its “swift and generous assistance” during Pakistan’s 2022 floods, which killed over 1,700 people, displaced millions and devastated agricultural land and public infrastructure.

Dione, the Bank’s regional vice president for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAAP), reaffirmed his institution’s commitment to deepening its engagement with Pakistan.

He praised the country’s ongoing macroeconomic stabilization efforts and expressed confidence in the current administration’s reform agenda aimed at restoring investor confidence and promoting inclusive, sustainable growth.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formed a committee under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to develop recommendations for aligning the civil services with modern-day requirements and improving the civil service structure.

The prime minister directed the committee to present comprehensive reform-based recommendations after detailed consultations within one month.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revolutionizing Pakistan’s education sector through the integration of cutting-edge technology and global partnerships with the support of the Arizona State University.

During a high-level meeting with a delegation from Arizona State University (ASU) led by Doug Becker, Founder and Chairman of Cintana Education held at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz highlighted that aligning Pakistan’s education system with international standards was a top government priority.

The prime minister emphasized the need to modernize education and equip the country’s youth with professional and technical skills essential for competing in global markets.

“All government education policies are centered around creating employment opportunities for youth based on their professional capabilities,” the Prime Minister stated.

He praised the collaboration with Arizona State University as a transformative step, particularly the establishment of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Pakistan. “This partnership is a significant milestone. The NIT will serve as a world-class institution that trains Pakistani youth to compete globally,” he said.

The prime minister noted that the government has undertaken key reforms in the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) over the past year, making it a more efficient and effective institution.

He directed that NAVTTC should now work closely with ASU to bring innovation to the vocational training sector.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the operationalization of the NIT, set to commence this year. Doug Becker assured full support from ASU in providing resources and facilities to advance innovation in Pakistan’s education system.

At the conclusion of the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the operational launch of the National Institute of Technology.