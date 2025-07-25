Army officer, soldier martyred during Mastung IBO

A Pakistan Army major and a soldier embraced martyrdom while three terrorists belonging to the Indian-backed group “Fitna al Hindustan” were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Mastung district, the military said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched on July 23 following reports of terrorist presence in the area.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal, 31, a resident of Khushab district, was martyred while leading his troops from the front. He was accompanied in martyrdom by Sepoy Nazam Hussain, 22, from Jhelum district.

The military said a sanitisation operation was ongoing to ensure the elimination of any other Indian-sponsored terrorists in the vicinity.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Separately, a man was killed and three others injured in an attack on Wednesday night in southwestern Balochistan province after unknown individuals threw a hand grenade at a group of civilians sitting outside their house, a senior police official said.

The attack was reported at 10 PM in the mountainous town of Aab-e-Gum, located in Kachi district, after unidentified men lobbed a hand grenade at four people, Rana Muhammad Dilawar, Superintendent of Police in the area, told Arab News over the phone.

“One man identified as Ahmed was killed in the grenade attack and three others were injured,” he said, adding: “The injured were shifted to Mach District Headquarter Hospital before two of them were referred to Quetta.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.