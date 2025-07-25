APC in KP announces unified course of action against emerging threats

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur hosted an All Parties Conference (APC) convened here at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Thursday.

The conference brought together members of the provincial cabinet, lawmakers, and representatives from a broad spectrum of political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S), Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Qaumi Watan Party, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians. Former governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Shaukatullah and Shah Farman were also in attendance.

During an in-camera session, participants were briefed on the province’s current law and order situation and the steps being undertaken by the provincial government to restore peace, said an office statement here.

Officials highlighted the challenges posed by militancy and outlined the administration’s strategy to counter emerging threats.

At the conclusion of the conference, a unified course of action was announced, reflecting a rare display of political consensus.

The participants expressed deep sorrow over the sacrifices of martyrs and conveyed solidarity with their families.

The joint declaration underscored the urgency of initiating comprehensive and coordinated measures to establish lasting peace in the province.

The APC called for targeted intelligence-based operations to dismantle militant networks and eliminate extremist elements.

In a show of unity, all political parties, tribal elders, the public, the provincial government, administrative authorities, and law enforcement agencies pledged to act collectively and without discrimination to root out terrorism.

The leaders reiterated their resolve to rid Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of militancy, declaring peace as a precondition for regional prosperity and sustainable development.

They further emphasized to maintain close coordination at the district level, assuring full support to the administration and security forces in their efforts to ensure long-term peace and stability in the province.

Meanwhile, a coalition of several opposition parties, including Imran Khan-founded PTI – under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) – has decided to convene an all-party conference (APC) on July 31.

“All those who feel oppressed under the current regime would be invited to participate in the APC. Everyone troubled by state repression is welcome,” said Khokar who once served as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesperson.