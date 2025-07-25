Body of retired colonel swept away in floods found as monsoon toll hits 260

The body of a retired army officer swept away in a flash flood in Rawalpindi earlier this week was recovered on Thursday, as Pakistan continued to battle a deadly monsoon season that has killed at least 260 people and injured 617 since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Punjab has emerged as the hardest-hit province in this year’s monsoon season, recording the highest number of fatalities and injuries in rain-related incidents, according to a new report issued by the NDMA.

Meanwhile, the death toll from flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district rose to six on Thursday as a search for missing visitors was underway after heavy rains battered the region, an official said.

Torrential rains and sudden flash floods have wreaked havoc across Gilgit-Baltistan, destroying more than 100 houses, according to the official spokesperson Faizullah Faraq. In Ghanche district, a cloudburst has further worsened the situation, making life miserable for residents.

The spokesperson reported that several areas including Thor, Tangir, Danyor, Babusar, and Skarkoi have been severely affected by flash floods. Search, rescue, and relief operations have been intensified, with active support from the Pakistan Army, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, and other agencies.

While the Babusar-Naran Road remains closed due to landslides and flooding, the Karakoram Highway (KKH) is open for traffic. The government has confirmed that six people have lost their lives in the floods, and their bodies have been retrieved. Six injured individuals have also been rescued and given medical treatment. More than 300 stranded tourists have been safely relocated to Gilgit, Skardu, and Chilas.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan has directed all 14 district administrations and relevant departments to accelerate relief operations. Aid distribution in the affected areas has also gained momentum with the involvement of government and humanitarian organizations.

According to the spokesperson, some tourists are being evacuated via the Karakoram Highway, while a C-130 aircraft will also be deployed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for emergency evacuation.

Efforts are underway to ensure all stranded tourists and passengers are transported safely back to their home regions through a coordinated plan.