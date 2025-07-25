More PTI workers jailed over Nov 26 protest

Islamabad district and sessions courts on Thursday sentenced 13 PTI supporters to six months in jail in cases pertaining to last year’s November “Final Call” protests, while acquitting one person.

Meanwhile, 12 of the convicts, along with one other person, were discharged by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a separate protest case from October 2024.

Judicial Magistrates Ahmad Shahzad Gondal and Mureed Abbas heard three separate cases filed under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (Papo) Act, which had been passed just two months prior to the protests.

Meanwhile, Islamabad ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain discharged 13 people from a case filed at the Sangjani police station over the Oct 5, 2024 protest for allegedly attacking the police.

Separately, an Islamabad ATC suspended a bailable arrest warrant for National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub in a case related to a protest in October last year.