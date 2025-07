Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at age 71, the WWE confirmed on Thursday. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was the biggest professional wrestler of the 80s and 90s and went on to achieve crossover fame. He debuted in 1977 and became the defining figure of the industry. In 2018, he was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame after being ejected for using a racist slur.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok Privacy policy