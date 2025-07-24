Pakistan downs Belgium in U19 Volleyball World C’ship

The Pakistan team has written a golden chapter in the nation’s sports history by securing a commanding 3-0 victory against Belgium in their opening match at the FIVB Boys’ U19 Volleyball World Championship 2025, at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

This is the first time in history that Pakistan is competing in the U19 World Championship, and their spectacular performance in the debut match has already made headlines across the international volleyball community. Pakistan defeated Belgium by 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-22).

From the start, Pakistan displayed excellent coordination, tactical awareness, and composure under pressure. Each set saw solid blocking, sharp serving, and confident attacking from the young Pakistani squad.

Top performers from Pakistan team included Muhammad Saud (13 Points, Top Scorer of the Match); Muhammad Yahya (11 Points) and Jabran (8 Points).

The team’s exceptional execution of the game plan, especially in converting defensive blocks into counter-attacks, made the difference against a technically sound European side like Belgium. Pakistan will now face Uzbekistan on Friday.

In a statement issued here Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob said, “This is a moment of immense pride for Pakistan. Our U19 team has proven that they belong among

the best in the world by beating Belgium in straight sets at the biggest stage. This win is historic not just because it’s our first appearance at the U19 World Championship, but because of the maturity and brilliance shown by our players. Coming off the U16 team’s gold medal victory and qualification for the U17 World Championship, this result shows that Pakistan Volleyball is moving in the right direction. I congratulate the team, coaching staff, the entire federation, and the nation on this remarkable achievement.” The event features 24 top volleyball nations from around the world, including volleyball powerhouses like Brazil, Italy, Japan, Iran, USA, France, and Poland. Pakistan has been placed in Pool A alongside Belgium, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Puerto Rico. The U19 Championship is considered a major steppingstone for identifying and developing future global stars of the game.