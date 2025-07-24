Sharon reacts to Ozzy Osbourne tribute after his death

Sharon Osbourne is feeling the support after Ozzy Osbourne’s death. The Osbournes alum shared her appreciation after Gavin Rossdale posted a tribute to the late Black Sabbath rocker in the wake of his passing July 22 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 76.

“RIP OZZY – a great man -a true legend,” Gavin captioned a photo of himself with Ozzy on Instagram. “i met ozzy through jack just a few times but he was so warm and kind and funny and i love that memory .sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power.” In the comment section of the post, Sharon wrote, “Bless you.”

It’s the 72-year-old’s first public comment since announcing her husband’s death July 22 with a joint family statement.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” Sharon said in a statement with kids Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Louis Osbourne shared to E! News. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

After news of Ozzy’s passing broke, other stars took to social media to honor the legendary rocker, including his band Black Sabbath, which wrote simply, “Ozzy Forever.” Fellow British performer Elton John also paid tribute to Ozzy, calling him a “true legend.”

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods,” the 78-year-old wrote on Instagram. “He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa-who hosted Ozzy’s final performance earlier this month-shared a photo of himself with the musician and Sharon.

“Love you @ozzyosbourne,” the Aquaman actor captioned a picture from the milestone event on Instagram. “So grateful. RIP.