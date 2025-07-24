‘Abir Gulaal’ songs removed after Pahalgam terror attack

The upcoming film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has encountered major setbacks following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

The attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, has sparked outrage across the country, leading to widespread calls for a boycott of the film. In the wake of this growing controversy, promotional content for Abir Gulaal has started to vanish from public view. Two songs from the film, Khudaya Ishq and Angreji Rangrasiya, which were previously released, have been removed from YouTube India. Both songs were originally available on the official YouTube channels of the production company, A Richer Lens Entertainment, as well as Saregama, which holds the music rights. However, they are no longer accessible on these platforms, reported India Today. Another track, Tain Tain, was set to be released on Wednesday, but it too has been delayed, with no official explanation from the film’s team.

The controversy surrounding the film deepened after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, opposed its release. The party cited the tense relations between India and Pakistan, arguing that featuring a Pakistani actor in a Bollywood film was inappropriate at such a sensitive time. This sentiment has been echoed by many social media users, who have voiced strong objections to the collaboration between Indian and Pakistani artists in the aftermath of the terror attack. As a result, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has now confirmed that Abir Gulaal will not be released in India. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees also reiterated its stand against working with Pakistani artists, reinforcing the call for a ban on such collaborations. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal was initially scheduled for release on May 9. The film also stars Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi and Rahul Vohra in key roles.