‘Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase’ in Urdu hits Pakistani cinemas today

The 3D animated feature film, Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase – produced by Turkey’s TRT and 9D Medya – is set to be released in cinemas across Pakistan on July 25 with Urdu dubbing, under a collaboration with Hum Network.

The film – based on the beloved TRT Çocuk TV series, Smart Rabbit Momo – follows the adventurous journey of a clever young rabbit, Momo, who sets out on a high-stakes rescue mission to save her kidnapped friend Timtim. The story transitions from a peaceful forest to a chaotic urban sprawl, blending action and heartwarming friendship.

Dubbed in Urdu for Pakistani audiences, the film features the voice talents of actors Faisal Quraishi, Hira Mani and Mani, who lend life to the characters for the first time.

Aimed primarily at children, the film also carries emotional depth and humour that appeal to adult audiences. Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase was directed by 25-year-old Mahmut Hasan and written by Gülebru Turna with a screenplay by Serap Özgür. Despite the devastating 2023 earthquake in Kahramanmara?, where the film was produced, the team persevered to complete the film in four years, turning it into a symbol of resilience. Already premiered in Los Angeles earlier this year, the film has been lauded for its environmental themes, messages of loyalty, and visually rich animation. It is also part of a broader push by 9D Medya and Rising Tides Films to bring Turkish animation to global audiences through international collaborations.

With over 15 million trailer views globally, the Urdu dubbed version of Smart Rabbit Momo promises to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience to Pakistani audiences. The adventurous journey and daring rescue mission of Momo, filled with challenges and excitement, will be showcased on nearly every big screen across the country.

All you need to do is book a seat at the nearest showtime, grab a large sack of popcorn – or whatever you love to snack on – and enjoy the ride.