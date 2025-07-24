“I Am Lahore. And I Remember.”

You ask me—

“What have you to do with Lahore? You’re from Sukkur.”

Let me tell you:

Every city that carries history

Will find a footprint of my dust,

Or a strand of my DNA pressed between its bricks.

My father was born in 1890, in Hoshiarpur.

In 1907, he walked the streets of Lahore as a student.

He studied medicine at King Edward Medical College—

Graduated in 1914,

One of its earliest doctors.

One of Lahore’s own sons.

His haveli still stands in Qila Lachman Singh—

26 rooms, carved in time and ancestral breath.

The same breath I carry today.

So don’t ask me what I have to do with Lahore.

I am Lahore.

I’ve seen the old Ravi,

Not in maps, but in memory.

I’ve seen it flow beside Badshahi Mosque,

Bathed the Samadhi of Ranjit Singh,

Cradled the poems, the prayers, the soul of the city.

Today, they call it Budha Ravi—the old, the dried.

But I remember its roar.

This city—this soul—gave up its own river

To hold the Indus,

To cradle the Jhelum,

To honour the Chenab,

To birth a nation called Pakistan.

Would Berlin give up the Rhine?

Would Paris surrender the Seine?

Would London drain the Thames?

Would Cairo silence the Nile?

Lahore did.

And Ravi wept.

But it did not resist.

It surrendered—not to fear,

But to hope.

Not to force,

But to vision.

So you—

Who mock Punjab,

Who ridicule Lahore,

And then steal the Indus—

Let me speak.

I am the child of this city.

The dust of its haveli,

The bloodline of its bricks,

And I remember.

You abrogate the treaty

That gave you what we surrendered.

You drink from Ravi,

And then choke Jhelum.

You take what was gifted in peace,

And block what is ours by right.

You call it policy.

I call it plunder.

This is robbery with ink-stained hands.

This is daylight looting, disguised as civilization.

You plunder our lifeblood,

Then draw borders in arrogance.

And you dare ask us for silence?

Let history remind you:

Ravi was our sacrifice.

And in that sacrifice,

Lies the soul of Pakistan.

Before you rob us again—

Remember what we gave without a single shot fired.

We let go of a river.

But we will not let go of our dignity.

Lahore weeps.

The old bricks mourn.

The ghost of Ravi still walks our streets.

And so do we—

With parched hearts,

And a fire that remembers.

We are the children of Lahore.

We gave a river.

But we will not be robbed again.

Iqbal Latif