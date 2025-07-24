Pakistan sets 179-run target against Bangladesh in 3rd t20

In the third and final T20 match at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Pakistan scored 178 runs for 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan proved his selection right by playing a powerful innings of 63 runs off 41 balls, including 5 sixes and 6 fours. His aggressive batting gave Pakistan a strong start.

Young batsman Hasan Nawaz added a quick 33 runs from just 17 balls, hitting crucial boundaries to maintain momentum. Mohammad Nawaz also contributed a valuable 27 runs in 16 balls, helping to push the total near 180. Captain Salman Ali Agha stayed unbeaten on 12 runs, supporting the tailenders.

Bangladesh’s bowlers Taskeen Ahmad and Nasim Ahmad were the most successful, taking 3 and 2 wickets respectively, keeping the pressure on Pakistan. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first, hoping to chase the target comfortably. Pakistan made two strategic changes in their playing XI, bringing in Sahibzada Farhan in place of Fakhar Zaman and including Hussain Talat instead of Khushdil Shah, which paid off well.

Despite Bangladesh already winning the series by securing victories in the first two matches, Pakistan aims to win the final match and improve their morale. The hosts now need 179 runs to win and avoid a whitewash. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Pakistan’s batsmen can rise to the occasion and chase down this competitive target.