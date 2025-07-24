New trade pact on table for Pakistan, Egypt

Pakistan and Egypt have taken fresh initiatives to deepen their economic ties. The countries plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their trade ministries. They also aim to set up an Egypt‑Pakistan Business Council. The council will focus on sectors like spices, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, and food products.

The proposal emerged during a meeting in Islamabad between Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Prime Minister’s Commerce Coordinator, and Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan. The ambassador highlighted that trade volume remains low despite both nations representing a large share of the global Muslim population. He mentioned meetings with Pakistani chamber heads to identify and unlock new collaboration.

To bolster trade relations further, the ambassador proposed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). He also suggested linking the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) with its Egyptian counterpart. This institutional cooperation aims to remove trade barriers and encourage joint ventures across key sectors.

Rana Ihsaan expressed full support for the proposals and assured assistance from the Ministry of Commerce. He affirmed that the government will work to create a favorable environment for exporters and foreign investors. He emphasized that practical steps are needed to enhance bilateral trade volume beyond current levels.

Both nations concluded the meeting by affirming their commitment to strengthen economic ties and implementing the MoU and business council soon. The initiatives aim to open new avenues for trade, investment, and partnership, ultimately promoting economic growth and commercial cooperation.