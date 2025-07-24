Mohsin Naqvi: India talks ongoing, Asia Cup soon

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi said talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are still ongoing. He expressed confidence that all outstanding issues will be resolved soon. Naqvi added that the official announcement about the Asia Cup, likely to be held in September, will be made shortly. These remarks came after the ACC’s annual general meeting concluded in Dhaka on Thursday.

Naqvi thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for hosting the meeting and praised the participation of all 25 ACC members. He described the two-day event as very positive and free from political tensions. “We agreed to work together for the progress of cricket,” Naqvi said, emphasizing the spirit of teamwork among the member boards.

He further noted that the meeting was memorable and productive, with a strong focus on cricket rather than politics. Naqvi acknowledged that a few members could not attend due to scheduling conflicts, including himself, who missed a meeting in Singapore for similar reasons. Still, he was pleased with the broad participation and cooperation among members.

Naqvi also mentioned ongoing discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board on various issues related to cricket development and coordination. He said these talks will continue alongside efforts to finalize the Asia Cup details. The ACC president expressed optimism about a smooth and cooperative path forward for cricket in Asia.

In conclusion, Naqvi urged fans and stakeholders to stay patient for the official Asia Cup announcement. He reaffirmed that the ACC remains committed to fostering unity and collaboration among its members, ensuring a successful cricket calendar ahead despite regional challenges.