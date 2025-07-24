Wednesday season 3 confirmed ahead of part 2 release

Netflix has officially renewed the hit series Wednesday for a third season, even before releasing Season 2. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans worldwide. Producers shared the thrilling update just weeks ahead of the new season’s premiere.

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar expressed joy over the series’ success. “It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences — one deadpan quip at a time,” they stated in a joint announcement.

The showrunners teased that Season 3 will dig deeper into Nevermore Academy’s mysteries and the Addams family’s chilling secrets. “We’re beyond thrilled she’ll return to stalk the halls of Nevermore,” they said. Fans can expect darker plots and deeper family storylines.

Season 2 will continue to focus on Wednesday Addams’ life, her psychic powers, and new dangers. The cast includes Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Moosa Mostafa.

Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on August 6, 2025, followed by Part 2 on September 3, 2025. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until Wednesday returns to the screen.

Looking ahead, Gough added, “Our goal for Season 3 is to make it the best yet.” Millar also hinted at surprises, saying, “We’ll be seeing more Addams Family members and family secrets unfold.”