Imran’s sons meet Trump aide ahead of PTI protest

Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, met United States President Donald Trump’s aide Richard Grenell on Wednesday ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest for the party founder’s release from prison.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition’s no-trust motion in April 2022.

Kasim called attention to their father’s imprisonment for the first time publicly in May. Taking to X in June, he expressed concern over Imran’s condition in the jail.

He wrote, “My father, former prime minister Imran Khan, has now spent over 700 days in prison – held in solitary confinement. He is denied access to his lawyers, not allowed visits from his family, fully cut off from us (his children), and even his personal doctor is refused entry. This is not justice. It is a deliberate attempt to isolate and break a man who stands for rule of law, democracy and Pakistan.”

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Grenell, US special presidential envoy for special missions, took to X and said that he had met Sulaiman and Kasim in California, urging them to “stay strong”.

“There are millions of people around the world who are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone.”