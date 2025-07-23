Pakistan seeks global emissions cut, funding at COP-29 summit

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik has called for urgent and equitable global action to tackle climate change – including deeper emission cuts and enhanced resilience financing for vulnerable nations.

He made these remarks during bilateral meetings with COP-29 President and Special Envoy on Environment to the President of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and COP-29 Lead Negotiator, Yalchin Rafiyev.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the COP Heads of Delegation Retreat in Shamakhi.

The minister stressed that while countries of the Global South face the harshest consequences of climate disasters, the Global North continues to be the primary contributor to historical and present-day greenhouse gas emissions.

Malik said that Pakistan’s location next to two of the world’s top carbon emitters compounds its climate vulnerability. He reiterated the need for developed countries to fulfil their climate finance commitments and lead the charge in reducing emissions.

He highlighted that climate change is a transboundary challenge, with environmental degradation and extreme weather impacting populations across borders.

He called for strengthened international cooperation rooted in justice, science, and sustainability.

The two sides also discussed avenues for deepening green cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, including renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, disaster risk reduction, and adaptation strategies.

Malik reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for multilateral climate governance and expressed hope that COP-29 would deliver meaningful progress toward inclusive and science-based global climate solutions.