Ten more dead as monsoon spell intensifies across country

Heavy rains and flash floods have claimed 10 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours as the monsoon spell intensifies, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday.

According to the NDMA, four deaths were reported in Punjab, four in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), and two in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B). No casualties were reported in Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir.

Since the onset of the monsoon season in late June, at least 252 people have lost their lives and nearly 611 have been injured due to torrential rains, devastating floods, and storms that have swept across the country. The latest death toll represents a significant rise from the previous count of 242 reported on Tuesday.

Punjab has recorded the highest number of fatalities with 139 deaths, followed by K-P with 60. Other severely affected regions include Sindh, which has reported 24 deaths, and Balochistan with 16.

In Islamabad, six people, including four children, were swept away by the floods. Five fatalities were also reported in G-B, while two deaths occurred in Azad Kashmir. According to the NDMA, the total toll includes 121 children, 46 women, and 85 men.

Meanwhile, the Tarbela Dam administration has issued a high alert as a major flood wave approaches. The dam’s water level has reached 1,530 feet, close to its 1,550-foot capacity. Inflows stand at 333,000 cusecs, with 332,600 cusecs being discharged, and power generation continues from 17 units producing 3,500 MW.

Amid the worsening conditions, the K-P Tourism Department has established a Flood Emergency Response Unit in tourist areas under the directives of Advisor Zahid Chanzeb. Units have been activated in Peshawar, Hazara, and Malakand divisions, while all staff leaves have been cancelled. Tourist police and helpline 1422 have been mobilised for public assistance.

Officials have warned that rainfall is expected to continue until July 25.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an advisory for 23rd and 24th July, warning that heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local nullahs and streams across Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents, northeast Punjab, and Kashmir.