CM Punjab reviews post-flood situation at Nankana Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas of Nankana Sahib to assess the post-flood situation and review ongoing relief and development efforts.

During her two-and-a-half-hour tour, the chief minister visited both urban and rural parts of the district, meeting residents and overseeing rehabilitation measures on ground.

To protect the region from future flood damage, CM Maryam Nawaz announced the construction of two flood drains in Nankana Sahib. She also ordered the expedited completion of road infrastructure and other development projects in the area.

The CM directed the preparation of a comprehensive beautification plan for Nankana Sahib within two weeks and instructed that funds be released without delay. She further announced an increase in the number of electric buses for the district and reaffirmed her commitment to making Nankana Sahib a model city.

CM Maryam Nawaz also issued directives for improving urban safety by ensuring zebra crossings and signboards near schools, controlling the price of roti, and expanding the number of clinics-on-wheels. She called for the upgrading of the city’s entrance roads and shoulder lanes. Villages including Dafar Khokhran will be included in the Model Village Scheme, she added.

During her visit to Jaslani Mor, the CM inspected flood-hit homes and farmland. She also launched the distribution of relief goods in Miranpur village, where PDMA is providing flood-affected families with emergency kits, mosquito nets, and clothing.

CM Maryam Nawaz personally interacted with the victims, shook hands with women, and assured them of government support. An elderly woman offered prayers for her well-being after the CM announced the development of a model village.

Later, she toured Dholar Chowk, Gurdwara Janm Asthan Chowk, DPS Chowk, Berry Chowk, Chungi Chowk, Railway Road, Peer Ahmad Shah Road, and Mananwala Phatak. A large crowd gathered on her arrival, and she warmly interacted with children, giving them sweets and speaking to them with affection.

CM Maryam Nawaz also held a meeting with parliamentarians from Nankana Sahib at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where she received a detailed briefing on the flood’s impact and ongoing projects. The briefing revealed that 1,525 acres of land were submerged due to overflowing rivers and canals, affecting 22 villages. Over 20,000 encroachments were removed, 1,194 special persons received Himmat Cards, and CM directed an increase in the number of beneficiaries under this scheme.

Additionally, 788 loans have been issued under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar housing project, with 400 houses currently under construction. The district has also distributed 176 green tractors on subsidy, and 20 tractors were provided free to wheat farmers. Relief efforts also included assistance to 267 livestock owners, the issuance of 1,715 minority cards, and inclusion of 242 agricultural tube wells in the solar energy scheme.

The CM instructed authorities to provide compensation to farmers who suffered crop damage and financial aid to residents whose mud houses collapsed during the floods. She strongly warned that land grabbing would be considered a failure on the part of the relevant Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner.

Rescue 1122

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the swift and courageous efforts of the Rescue 1122 team for successfully evacuating 23 individuals stranded in a flood-affected suburban area of Gujrat.

Responding promptly to the emergency, Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site with a motorboat and carried out a safe evacuation operation. The team efficiently rescued all those trapped by rising floodwaters and relocated them to a secure location.

The CM congratulated the team for their timely and professional response, praising their dedication to protecting lives under challenging conditions.