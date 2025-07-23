Iranian President to visit Pakistan in first week of August

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to visit Pakistan in the first week of August, diplomatic sources confirmed on Wedneday.

President Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a senior delegation and is scheduled to meet key Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Diplomatic sources also revealed that President Pezeshkian is likely to meet Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, where he will express gratitude for Pakistan’s strong support during the recent Iran-Israel conflict.