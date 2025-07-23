Pakistan and Bangladesh have rarely found themselves on the same diplomatic page since 1971. That’s what makes their new agreement–allowing visa-free travel for diplomats and committing to closer security cooperation–more than routine bureaucracy. It’s a signal, however quiet, that both sides are ready to re-engage without letting the past dictate the terms.

It is difficult to overstate how far removed the two capitals have been in recent years. While formal diplomatic ties never broke, they lacked momentum. Meetings were irregular, and exchanges perfunctory. That Islamabad and Dhaka have now institutionalised a framework for regular, unhindered diplomatic access suggests not only procedural convenience, but political intent. It reflects a growing recognition on both sides that coordination offers more than continued distance.

The inclusion of security cooperation is especially notable. Both countries face comparable domestic threats, including extremist violence, organised crime, and cross-border trafficking, but their formal security ties have remained minimal. Training Bangladeshi police officers in Pakistan is a practical measure to build institutional ties. It also represents the first such initiative in years, after a prolonged diplomatic chill that saw delegations skip regional meetings and bilateral visits stall entirely.

Trade, too, reflects the relationship’s underdevelopment. Despite a combined population of over 460 million, Pakistan’s exports to Bangladesh stood at roughly $661 million last year, with imports from Bangladesh at just $57 million. This is well below potential, particularly given both countries’ strengths in textiles, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Diplomatic normalisation (if sustained) could remove one of the key political constraints holding bilateral trade back.

The timing of this shift matters. A political transition in Dhaka has created space for a more flexible foreign policy posture, one less anchored in anti-Pakistan rhetoric. Islamabad, for its part, has refrained from pushing historical flashpoints, choosing instead to engage on procedural and functional terms. This mutual restraint doesn’t resolve long-standing disputes, but it allows diplomacy to proceed without being hostage to them.

If managed carefully, this renewed contact could carry wider regional implications. A functioning Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship helps stabilise SAARC, a forum largely paralysed by subcontinental rivalries. It also offers a modest counter-narrative in a region where strategic cooperation is often sacrificed at the altar of domestic politics. Neither side has forgotten the history that divides them, but both now appear willing to keep it from obstructing the business of statecraft.

This agreement will not make headlines outside the region. But for two countries with decades of distance between them, that may be its greatest strength. *