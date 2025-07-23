Fight for Climate Justice

As Pakistan braves yet another season of fatal floods, the world’s highest court has issued a verdict that lands with sobering clarity: climate change is an “urgent and existential threat.”

This was not a headline from an NGO or a political soundbite. It was the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s principal judicial organ, stating that states have binding legal obligations to prevent climate harm and that failure to act may constitute a breach of international law.

To be honest, Pakistan doesn’t need a court to explain what a climate emergency looks like. In recent weeks, floods have killed over 120 people across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Gilgit-Baltistan, extreme heat has triggered glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), wiping out entire settlements in minutes.

In Sindh, parts of the land still bear the scars of the 2022 floods; a disaster that submerged a third of the country, displaced over 33 million people, and caused damages exceeding $30 billion. We account for less than one per cent of global emissions, yet we continue to suffer the most. While others may welcome the ICJ’s opinion as a milestone, for Pakistan, it simply names a crisis we’ve been living through. But Pakistan is not just a victim. We are also a precedent-setter. A decade ago, our own judiciary held in Asghar Leghari v. Federation of Pakistan that climate inaction violates the right to life and dignity.

That ruling not only pushed for the implementation of Pakistan’s climate framework but also framed climate justice as an obligation of the state. Today, as the ICJ echoes these principles on the global stage, Pakistan has the legal and moral standing to lead.

This is where the Loss and Damage Fund comes in. Born out of climate diplomacy led by Pakistan in the wake of the 2022 floods, the fund was hailed as a breakthrough. But nearly three years later, it remains hollow. Despite repeated pledges, just $700 million has been committed globally, a fraction of what countries like Pakistan need to recover, let alone prepare for the next disaster. The gap between what’s pledged and what’s needed has become impossible to justify and the ICJ ruling reinforces this.

It makes clear that the world’s wealthiest and most polluting nations have legal duties, not just political discretion, to act. And if they fail, they can and should be challenged, whether in climate talks or courtrooms.

Pakistan has already done the hard work of establishing moral legitimacy and legal precedent. What remains to be seen is whether Pakistan’s institutions are ready to meet the moment.

Climate change is not tomorrow’s problem. There’s no denying that and no room left to kick the can down the road. It is a live emergency for 255 million of us. And now, the law is finally catching up. What’s left is to pursue it: relentlessly, and on our own terms. *