Shahrah-e-Bhutto from Qayumabad to East Wharf: Murad approves new corridor

In a significant move to enhance Karachi’s infrastructure, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced the development of a new corridor along Shahrah-e-Bhutto, extending from Qayyumabad to Karachi Port.

“This initiative aims to facilitate efficient port traffic access to the Motorway and is expected to be a game-changer for the country’s logistics and transportation network.”

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM on Investment Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Board Najam Shah, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Project Director Niaz Soomro, and other officials.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of this corridor. “Apart from the Link Road, which connects the National Highway with the Motorway, Shahrah-e-Bhutto’s new corridor – from Qayyumabad to Port- will cater to the port traffic to the Motorway,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said that the entire Shahrah-e-Bhutto from Korangi Causeway to Kathore would be opened to the public by the end of December 2025. The Link Road connecting National Highway to Motorway, catering the industrial areas such as Port Qasim Landhi and Korangi traffic will also be opened shortly.

Mr Shah highlighted the urgency of constructing the critical stretch from Karachi Port to Qayyumabad, which will provide direct and seamless access to the Motorway for port traffic.

A private firm has reportedly submitted a proposal for the project under a Design-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DFOT) model, which outlines a 16.5-kilometre road segment from Jam Sadiq Interchange to Karachi Port, including a 10.4-kilometre elevated section towards the port. The proposed construction will connect Qayyumabad to Boat Basin, and further to Ziauddin Chowrangi and East Wharf.

In addition to the corridor plans, a traffic study has already been conducted in line with the Chief Minister’s earlier directives. He mentioned, “Shahrah-e-Bhutto will serve as a main artery, equally feasible for heavy and light traffic, with interchanges designed to facilitate nearby housing areas.”

The Chief Minister has instructed the PPP Unit to swiftly acquire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from all relevant federal and provincial organisations, as well as to conduct an environmental study without delay.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to improving Karachi’s infrastructure, Mr Shah pointed out that work on the Red Line BRT infrastructure has been expedited, alongside redesign efforts for the Sohrab Goth roundabout aimed at alleviating traffic congestion.

The Chief Minister concluded by assuring the public that once these development projects are completed, they will not only enhance accessibility but also transform the overall look and functionality of the city, ultimately benefiting its residents.

This ambitious project is part of the broader strategy by the Sindh government to modernise Karachi’s transport infrastructure, which is expected to significantly improve trade and commerce activities in the region, thereby boosting the local economy.

LARMIS

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over another meeting of Land Administration & Revenue Management Information System (LARMIS), directed the Board of Revenue (BoR) to integrate the e-Mutation system with the e-Registration system and expedite the progress on the e-transfer system to improve service delivery.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Members Board of Revenue Omar Farooq Bullo and Saleem Baloch, and Secretary-cum-Director LARMIS Saifullah Abro and others.

The CM said that LARMIS was established to provide citizens with computerised access to land records and related services throughout the province. With 27 dedicated People’s Service Centres (PSCs) across district headquarters and a comprehensive online platform via the Board of Revenue’s official website, the system ensures easy access to vital land information.

The CM was told that Modern IT infrastructure supports daily operations, while a state-of-the-art Data Centre located at Revenue House Clifton, Karachi, serves as the central repository for digitised land records. Moreover, a Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC) in Hyderabad guarantees service continuity during emergencies.

The digitisation process, which commenced in 2010 with the scanning of old records from 1985 to 2010, secures Forms VII-A, VII-B, and Form II collected from all Mukhtiarkar offices.

LARMIS has further expanded its capabilities by offering digital access to government offices and statutory bodies for land title verification.

It may be noted, the introduction of e-Registration services at PSCs has enhanced service delivery, with plans underway for the integration of an e-Mutation system.

Furthermore, the Board of Revenue Sindh is collaborating with Sukkur IBA University on the development of an “E-Transfer of Property System,” which aims to secure revenue records through blockchain technology, thereby making property transactions more accessible and user-friendly.