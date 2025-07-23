PM Shehbaz, UK envoy discuss regional peace and trade

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s House. They discussed the evolving regional situation in South Asia and the Middle East amid ongoing tensions. The PM conveyed warm wishes to King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressing hope to meet UK leaders later this year to further strengthen ties.

Shehbaz welcomed the UK government’s decision to resume PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK after a long suspension. He emphasized that restarting these flights would ease travel difficulties faced by the British Pakistani community and enhance cultural and economic exchanges. The PM also praised Marriott’s active role in facilitating this important development.

On bilateral relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the positive growth in Pakistan-UK cooperation over recent months. He highlighted that the recently concluded trade talks would open new avenues for investment and business opportunities benefiting both nations. Pakistan continues to collaborate closely with the UK at the United Nations Security Council on key global issues.

Shehbaz appreciated the UK’s constructive role in helping reduce tensions during the recent Pakistan-India stand-off. He reiterated Pakistan’s willingness for a meaningful, comprehensive dialogue with India to resolve outstanding bilateral issues peacefully. During the meeting, Marriott briefed the PM on her recent visit to London, where she held high-level consultations focused on deepening strategic ties between the two countries.

Marriott praised Pakistan’s economic reforms and performance under Shehbaz’s leadership, noting significant improvements in inflation control, fiscal discipline, and foreign reserves over the past year and a half. She also shared the UK’s perspective on the complex regional dynamics in South Asia and the Middle East, stressing the importance of continued cooperation for regional stability and growth.