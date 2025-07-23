Over 100 global groups urge Gaza ceasefire amid starvation crisis

Over 100 aid and human rights organizations have called on governments to act urgently as hunger and suffering continue to rise in Gaza. In a joint statement, groups like Mercy Corps and the Norwegian Refugee Council demanded an immediate ceasefire and removal of all restrictions on aid delivery to the region.

These organizations warned that food, clean water, and medicine are piling up at Gaza’s borders, unable to reach those in need. Aid workers themselves are reportedly standing in food lines, risking their lives just to feed their families. Supplies are now completely gone, and humanitarian staff are witnessing their own teams fall weak from starvation.

The statement blames Israel’s siege for blocking vital resources and creating chaos and widespread suffering. It called for governments to push for opening all land crossings, removing administrative barriers, and restoring an independent, UN-led humanitarian system. Aid groups firmly opposed military control over distribution processes.

In addition, the organizations urged states to stop sending weapons and ammunition to Israel, stating this could help pressure an end to the siege. The statement emphasized that without decisive steps, the starvation crisis will worsen and more innocent lives will be lost.

Recent reports claim over 800 people have been killed trying to access food in Gaza, many shot by Israeli forces near distribution points. Despite international criticism, Israel continues to deny responsibility, blaming militants for any aid mismanagement. However, humanitarian agencies argue that their work is being systematically blocked.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians. Now, for the first time, officials report deaths from hunger as well. The Norwegian Refugee Council confirmed to Reuters that all their food supplies are gone, and some staff are starving. They accused Israeli restrictions of crippling their ability to help.