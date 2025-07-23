Low RLNG usage by power plants triggers system warnings

The Petroleum Division has raised concerns over the declining use of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) by power plants, warning that it is putting Pakistan’s gas system at risk. According to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), power plants used only 327 million cubic feet per day (MMFCD) of RLNG on July 16, 2025, while the committed amount was 600 MMFCD.

This shortfall has caused a buildup of surplus gas in the system, pushing pressure levels dangerously high. A letter from SNGPL dated July 15 warned that if RLNG consumption is not increased, it could disrupt re-gasification at terminals. This may also lead to costly delays in unloading LNG cargo and financial penalties due to take-or-pay clauses and demurrage fees.

The Petroleum Division’s Directorate General (Gas) has urged the Power Division to increase RLNG off-take to the agreed level. If the situation continues, SNGPL may be forced to reduce supplies from local gas fields, adding to the energy sector’s existing challenges. Synchronizing LNG usage with demand is now a top priority for energy officials.

However, Power Minister Awais Leghari defended the current Economic Merit Order (EMO), which gives priority to cheaper sources of electricity. He stated that RLNG-based power plants are only used when they meet the cost-efficiency criteria. His remarks followed criticism from Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, who expressed concern over RLNG underutilization by Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Meanwhile, Nepra has been reviewing possible EMO violations and their impact on fuel cost adjustments. Though the authority has held public hearings, it has not yet issued updates on the financial consequences or system strain faced by the National Grid Company, which had previously been denied billions in funds due to such violations.

Recent meetings in the gas sector have highlighted urgent issues, including the oversupply of LNG and unresolved circular debt. Officials, including the Secretary of Petroleum, stressed the need for better coordination between gas and power sectors, along with reforms in gas pricing and improved planning to avoid future disruptions.