UN backs peaceful dispute resolution as Pakistan slams India for IWT suspension

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling on member states to use peaceful means, including negotiation, mediation and judicial settlement, to resolve disputes, as Pakistan slammed India for undermining the Indus Water Treaty.

Speaking at the UNSC’s open debate, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty remained a “noteworthy example of dialog and diplomacy working for peacefully arriving at a water-sharing arrangement between two neighbors.”

“The treaty has withstood periods of trials and tribulations in bilateral relations,” Dar said.

“It is most unfortunate and regrettable that India has chosen to illegally and unilaterally hold this treaty in abeyance on baseless grounds with the intention of withholding the flow of water to 240 million people of Pakistan, who rely on it for their livelihood and survival.”

Dar’s remarks came as the UNSC unanimously adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution urging member-states to take measures for the effective implementation of the 15-member body’s resolutions for peaceful settlement of disputes — such as Kashmir and Palestine.

The Council took action on the resolution at a meeting, organized under the “Maintenance of international peace and security” agenda item, that highlighted concerning trends of protracted and unresolved disputes threatening international peace and security, and calling for reinforced collective efforts to address them — one of the two signature events proposed by Pakistan under its presidency of the world body’s power centre.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, who especially came to New York over the weekend to preside over the high-level event, put the resolution to vote, and then banged the gravel confirming its adoption. The outcome reflected Pakistan’s leadership role in spearheading adoption of a resolution by the Council – a reflection of effective diplomacy in action.

Tuesday’s meeting was convened to debate “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who opened the debate, commended DPM/FM Dar for convening the debate and for utilizing the Council’s presidency to put forward a resolution urging all Member States to make full use of the tools in collective pursuit of global peace, saying “This is needed now more than ever.”

“The architects of the United Nations Charter recognized that the peaceful resolution of disputes is the lifeline when geopolitical tensions escalate when unresolved disputes fuel the flames of conflict and when states lose trust in each other,” the UN chief said.

The council encouraged the Secretary-General to ensure that the United Nations is able to lead and support mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts and to continue to use his good offices. It also calls on member states to support and cooperate with the UN chief in this regard.

The resolution requests the Secretary-General to provide, one year following the adoption of this resolution, concrete recommendations for further strengthening the mechanisms for peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Council also urges regional and sub-regional organizations to enhance their efforts for peaceful settlement of disputes, consistent with the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.