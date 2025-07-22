Security of Chinese nationals is of paramount importance, says PM

Pime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the government was building a safe and business-friendly environment for the Chinese community in Pakistan.

“The confidence of Chinese companies in the Pakistani economy is extremely important for our economic future,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting regarding security arrangements for Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

He stated that multiple measures were being taken to enhance the security of Chinese nationals across the country, including in Islamabad.

The prime minister said that the Safe City projects were an excellent example of this increasing capacity.

He added that Safe City projects were being built across the country as per the international standards.

“China is our friendly country,” said the prime minister stressing that the protection of Chinese brothers was the top priority of the government.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a highly important joint project between the two countries which had now entered its second phase, where business-to-business cooperation will be prioritized between the two countries.

In light of the development of CPEC, the protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan had gained even greater importance, the prime minister stressed.

He directed that measures be taken on a priority basis at all airports across the country to facilitate the arrival and departure of Chinese nationals.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of special security arrangements for Chinese nationals throughout the country.

The interior minister informed the prime minister about the security arrangements being implemented nationwide.

In the briefing, it was stated that in light of potential terrorist threats, special security arrangements for Chinese nationals had been enforced.

The federal government and all provinces are working in full cooperation on this matter, the briefing highlighted adding that safe city projects were under construction across the country.

Chinese nationals are being provided with security escort facilities for travel, the prime minister was told.

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Islamabad Safe City Capital Command and Control Center, where he was briefed by Inspector General Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi about the functioning of various sections.

The IG Police said that under the launch of ‘Police Station on Wheels’, they were providing various online facilities, including issuance of driving licenses, to the dwellers of the Capital city.

He said the Command and Control Center was serving as nerve center with the assistance of security cameras and AI enabled software to control crimes and ensure security.

The prime minister, accompanied by ministers and relevant authorities, visited various sections and inquired about certain facilities like taxi verification, women’s help counter, registration of FIR, vehicles licenses and others.

On the occasion, he also appreciated the personnel deputed on specific tasks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the National Police Academy (NPA) and addressed the 52nd Commons Batch of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), announcing a comprehensive overhaul of the institution, aligning it with the standards of the Pakistan Military Academy.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the ‘Raising the Standard: NPA Tactical Firing Range and Elite Police Training Facility’, a state-of-the-art complex designed to provide hands-on tactical training to police officers. He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the new ASP Hostel, aimed at providing modern residential facilities for trainee officers.